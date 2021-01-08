Pence’s chief of staff accuses Trump of locking him out of White House

Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff Marc Short on Wednesday accused President Trump of revoking his White House access as tensions between Pence and Trump continued to deteriorate.

The president publicly and privately lobbied Pence in recent weeks to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College win ahead of Wednesday’s confirmation vote in Congress, which Pence is overseeing as the president of the Senate.

“Mike Pence, I hope you get to stand up for the good of our Constitution and for the good of our country, and if you’re not, I’m going to be very disappointed in you,” Trump said at a rally outside the White House earlier Wednesday.

But Pence defied Trump and in a lengthy letter to members of Congress on Wednesday said he did not have the power to throw out the electoral votes that will make Biden the next president.- READ MORE

