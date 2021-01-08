Mattis Torches Trump: ‘Will Deservedly Be Left a Man Without a Country’

Former U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis is torching President Donald Trump.

Mattis, who has been a vocal critic of Trump, is not holding back in response to violence that broke out as protesters pushed their way into the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday — the day Congress met to certify the election results.

In a statement, obtained by multiple networks, Mattis wrote, “Today’s violent assault on our Capitol, an effort to subjugate American democracy by mob rule, was fomented by Mr. Trump.”

The former defense secretary continued, “His use of the Presidency to destroy trust in our election and to poison our respect for fellow citizens has been enabled by pseudo political leaders whose names will live in infamy as profiles in cowardice.”

“Our Constitution and our Republic will overcome this stain and We the People will come together again in our never-ending effort to form a more perfect Union, while Mr. Trump will deservedly be left a man without a country,” Mattis, a retired Marine Corps general, added. – READ MORE

