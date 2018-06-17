Pence on Korean War Fallen: ‘We Are Finally Going to Bring Our Boys Home’

President Donald Trump Persuaded North Korea’s Government To Return The Remains Of 5,000 Americans Who Were Killed In The Korean War, Vice President Mike Pence Said Thursday.

“The President arrived home … from a historic summit with the leader of North Korea,” Pence said in his keynote speech to the National Hispanic Prayer Breakfast in Washington, DC. He continued:

While it hasn’t gotten as much note, it’s deeply meaningful to me, as the son of a combat veteran of the Korean War, that President Trump also secured a commitment from North Korea to recover and repatriate the remains of more than 5,000 American POWs and MIAs that fell in the Korean War.

“We are finally going to bring our boys home,” the vice president said.

Pence also praised Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for his contributions as negotiations move forward. – READ MORE

