Samuel L. Jackson Slammed for ‘Homophobic’ Tweet About Trump

Actor Samuel L. Jackson Took To Twitter On Friday And Posted A Tweet Dedicated To President Donald Trump’s Birthday, But Several Social Media Users Accused The Avengers Star Of Sending An Anti-gay Slur.

“Must have been a party at The White House, Mitch, Paul, Rudy & others were spotted wearing knee pads & carrying these lined up outside. Happy Birthday,” Jackson captioned his tweet, which included an image of “After Dick Mints” with the tagline “going down?”

Must have been a party at The White House, Mitch, Paul, Rudy & others were spotted wearing knee pads & carrying these lined up outside. Happy Birthday🤡💩 pic.twitter.com/VzTokZoUjg — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) June 15, 2018

The mints and the mention of knee pads left many to assume Jackson was suggesting that President Trump was receiving birthday oral sex from the aforementioned Republican lawmakers. – READ MORE

