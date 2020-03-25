Pelosi’s Coronavirus Plan: Up to $1,000,000,000 for Sanctuary Cities

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) latest coronavirus plan includes a provision that forces American taxpayers to provide up to $1 billion in Justice Department grant funding to sanctuary cities that shield criminal illegal aliens from arrest and deportation.

On Tuesday, Pelosi released a revised version of House Democrats’ plan in the midst of the coronavirus, which includes:

Pelosi’s plan also includes forcing American taxpayers to provide federal grant funding to sanctuary jurisdictions that refuse to turn over criminal illegal aliens to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents for arrest and deportation. – READ MORE

