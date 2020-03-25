Pelosi’s Coronavirus Plan: Up to $1,000,000,000 for Sanctuary Cities

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) latest coronavirus plan includes a provision that forces American taxpayers to provide up to $1 billion in Justice Department grant funding to sanctuary cities that shield criminal illegal aliens from arrest and deportation.

On Tuesday, Pelosi released a revised version of House Democrats’ plan in the midst of the coronavirus, which includes:

A nationwide mandate for ballot harvesting

$300 million for foreign refugees abroad

An automatic visa extension for all foreign workers

An expansion of foreign-language ballots

Same-day voter registration for the 2020 presidential election

An amnesty for nearly 800,000 DACA illegal aliens

Pelosi’s plan also includes forcing American taxpayers to provide federal grant funding to sanctuary jurisdictions that refuse to turn over criminal illegal aliens to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents for arrest and deportation. – READ MORE

