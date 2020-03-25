Joe Biden Mocked After Apparent Teleprompter Issues During Coronavirus Briefing

Share:

Former Vice President Joe Biden (D) is trying to show Americans how he would handle a global pandemic if he wins the presidency.

But, an apparent issue with his teleprompter during remarks he delivered on Monday led to widespread mockery after Biden stumbled through a segment of his speech.

During this speech, Biden appeared to lose track of his remarks on the teleprompter and began signaling his staff to let them know something was wrong. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

2020 © True Pundit. All rights reserved.