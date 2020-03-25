Joe Biden Mocked After Apparent Teleprompter Issues During Coronavirus Briefing

Former Vice President Joe Biden (D) is trying to show Americans how he would handle a global pandemic if he wins the presidency.

But, an apparent issue with his teleprompter during remarks he delivered on Monday led to widespread mockery after Biden stumbled through a segment of his speech.

This rambling mess is what we waited almost a week for… Bleak. pic.twitter.com/Gb7RvDIM4G — Walker Bragman (@WalkerBragman) March 23, 2020

You can tell @JoeBiden is speaking from the heart and knows this issues really well by the way he gets completely lost when the teleprompter stops. https://t.co/cP86e7KTgr — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) March 23, 2020

During this speech, Biden appeared to lose track of his remarks on the teleprompter and began signaling his staff to let them know something was wrong. – READ MORE

