Pelosi, Who Claims to Oppose Gerrymandering, Funnels $300,000 to Democratic Gerrymandering Group

After calling for an end to partisan gerrymandering, House speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) quietly funneled hundreds of thousands of dollars to former attorney general Eric Holder’s effort to redraw electoral maps in favor of Democrats, filings show.

Pelosi’s leadership PAC, PAC to the Future, pushed $300,000 to Holder’s National Democratic Redistricting Committee late last year. In 2019, Pelosi said partisan gerrymandering efforts “compromise the integrity of our democracy.”

Holder’s group is gearing up for a once-a-decade redistricting process that significantly influences which party controls Congress. It will serve as a data and legal hub and as a go-between for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and state legislatures, according to Politico.

Paul Pelosi, the speaker’s husband, oversees the finances for her PAC, the only political committee linked to a politician that has donated to Holder’s group in the past two years. The group is at the forefront of left-wing gerrymandering efforts, the likes of which Pelosi once opposed. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --