CNN Bans Chris Cuomo From Covering Scandal-Ridden Brother As Criminal Investigation Starts: Report

CNN reinstated a ban this week on opinion host Chris Cuomo being able to interview or cover his scandal-ridden brother, New York Democrat Governor Andrew Cuomo, which comes as reports surfaced on Wednesday evening that a criminal investigation has been launched into Andrew Cuomo’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic as it relates to nursing homes.

“The early months of the pandemic crisis were an extraordinary time. We felt that Chris speaking with his brother about the challenges of what millions of American families were struggling with was of significant human interest,” CNN said in a statement. “As a result, we made an exception to a rule that we have had in place since 2013 which prevents Chris from interviewing and covering his brother, and that rule remains in place today. CNN has covered the news surrounding Governor Cuomo extensively.”

The announcement comes as news reports surfaced on Wednesday evening that federal law enforcement officials have launched an investigation into the Cuomo administration’s handling of the pandemic.

“The probe by the U.S. attorney’s office in the Eastern District of New York is apparently in its early stages and is focusing on the work of some of the senior members of the governor’s task force,” the Times Union reported. “Nearly three weeks after the governor’s task force was announced last year, the state health department issued an order directing nursing homes and other long-term care facilities that they must accept residents who were being discharged from hospitals even if they were still testing positive for the infectious disease, as long as they were able to care for them properly.” – READ MORE

