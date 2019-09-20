Pelosi Unloads On Nadler; Tells Him To Drop ‘Moby Dick’-Like Impeachment Obsession

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi blasted House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler last week over his ‘Moby Dick’-like obsession with impeaching President Trump – days before Trump’s 2016 campaign manager Corey Lewandowski wiped the floor with Congressional Democrats during a contentious five-hour hearing on Tuesday in front of Nadler’s panel.

Pelosi’s comments came during a closed-door Capitol Hill meeting of Democrats last week, where she complained that Judiciary Committee aides have advanced the impeachment push “far beyond where the House Democratic Caucus stands,” according to Politico.

“And you can feel free to leak this,” Pelosi added, according to several people who were there.

It was the latest sign of the widening schism between Pelosi and Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, two longtime allies who are increasingly in conflict over where to guide the party at one of its most critical moments.

Both Pelosi and Nadler, who have served in the House together for more than 25 years, insist their relationship remains strong. But their rift over impeachment is getting harder and harder to paper over amid Democrats’ flailing messaging on the topic and a growing divide in the caucus. –Politico

And while Pelosi aides told Politico that Nadler has coordinated with her office on investigations, legal strategy and messaging – and Pelosi has signed off on all the Judiciary Committee’s court filings against Trump, the House Speaker has been expressing skepticism for months that a successful impeachment in the House would only lead to “exonerating” Trump on the campaign trail after the effort dies in the GOP-led Senate. – READ MORE