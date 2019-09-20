Melania Trump Is Dissed by NYC Parents Over Invite to Ring Stock Exchange Bell

Many parents of children who attend the United Nations International School (UNIS) in New York City apparently do not want their young children to ring the New York Stock Exchange bell with first lady Melania Trump — even though they received an invitation to do so and to join with her in this symbolic action next week when she’s in town.

They are perceiving that doing so, apparently, would mean they’re endorsing the Trump administration and all that it stands for — and that, no, this is clearly not for them.

Parents received a notice from the school on September 16, The New York Daily News reported, asking if their children wanted to join Melania Trump on a tour of the Stock Exchange — and to ring the opening bell alongside her.

The school had accepted an invitation to open up participation of its students to the event.

"There is only room for 10 students on the tour, but that was enough to rile some parents who said they're concerned the kids will be used as political props," the Daily News also reported.