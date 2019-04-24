Pelosi: The Trump Administration is an ‘Existential Threat’ to Our Democracy (VIDEO)

Tuesday at the “Time 100 Summit” during a question-and-answer session in New York City, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said President Donald Trump’s administration was “an existential threat” to our democracy.

Pelosi said, "We now see the administration engaged in stonewalling of the facts coming to the American people. They want to sue the Oversight Committee, Elijah Cummings, for making a request for testimony. They want to obstruct any subpoenas that come down for information. So this is a moment in our history.