Dan Crenshaw crushes Liz Warren’s proposal to put taxpayers on the hook for student debt — with one tweet

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) slapped down a proposal by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) to put the taxpayer on the hook for more than a trillion of student loan debt.

“Student loan debt is crushing millions of families,” said Warren in her tweet.

“That’s why I’m calling for something truly transformational,” she continued. “Universal free college and the cancellation of debt for more than 95% of Americans with student loan debt.”

Loan forgiveness for people making up to $250k?



This plan effectively asks all Americans, many of whom never got a degree, to give their tax dollars to people who CHOSE to take out a student loan so that they COULD get a job paying $250k a year.



Terribly clumsy & unfair policy. https://t.co/QEBslfT1Xa — Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) April 23, 2019

Crenshaw shot down the proposal and explained why he thought her policy was “terribly clumsy” and unfair. – READ MORE