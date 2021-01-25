Pelosi Strains to Pin More Crimes on Donald Trump for the Capitol Riot

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump’s last full day in office, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) accused the president of being an “accessory” to “murder.” Even though the attack on the Capitol had been planned before Trump’s speech, House Democrats have impeached Trump on the premise that his speech incited an insurrection. Even that dubious claim proved insufficient for Pelosi, however.

“If you’re Donald Trump talking to these people, they believe it. And they used his words to come here,” Pelosi told MSNBC’s Joy Reid in an interview that aired Tuesday. “When we talk about did any of our colleagues collaborate, well, that remains to be seen. We have to get the evidence of that, and if they did, they would be accessories to the crime. And the crime, in some cases, was murder.”

“And this president is an accessory to that crime because he instigated that insurrection that caused those deaths and this destruction,” Pelosi charged.

NEW: @SpeakerPelosi says President Trump is an “accessory” to murder after the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, which led to the deaths of five people. pic.twitter.com/TiE8lmWZ99 — Evan Semones (@evansemones) January 20, 2021

Democrats would have an extremely difficult time proving such claims in court. As PJ Media’s Matt Margolis pointed out, the rioters who breached the U.S. Capitol on January 6 had planned the attack days in advance.- READ MORE

