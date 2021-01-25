Elon Musk Now Wants To Drill For Natural Gas In Texas

Just months after Elon Musk moved his climate-change-fighting, alternative energy, “green” automaker to Texas, the CEO now has plans to drill for natural gas.

Multiple sources reported on Friday that Musk’s SpaceX intends on drilling wells close to the company’s Boca Chica launchpad, according to the Dallas News. The information came out Friday during a hearing before the Railroad Commission of Texas, the state’s energy regulator. SpaceX says it plans to use methane from the ground “in connection with their rocket facility operations.”

But SpaceX isn’t drilling just yet – in fact, it is being held up by a legal dispute with another energy company. SpaceX’s subsidiary, Lone Star Mineral Development, “bought the 806-acre La Pita oil lease from Houston-based Sanchez Energy, which was later renamed Mesquite Energy Inc. after exiting bankruptcy.” The company’s plans have been called into question by Dallas Petroleum Group, which is claiming ownership of some of the wells on the land. The dispute resulted in Friday’s hearing, where’s SpaceX’s intentions were revealed.

“There are almost a nearby dozen wells classified as either abandoned or dry holes, Railroad Commission Records show,” the report says. – READ MORE

