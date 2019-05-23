Pelosi Snaps at White House After Trump Cuts Short a Meeting with Misbehaving Dems

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) snapped at Kellyanne Conway, the White House counselor, on Wednesday after President Donald Trump scrapped a planned meeting with Democratic lawmakers because of their behavior just prior to the scheduled meeting, according to reports.

The meeting had been touted as a chance to discuss a proposal on the nation’s infrastructure. It was supposed to be the second official sit-down on the topic among the leaders.

But right before the planned White House meeting, Pelosi held a press conference with reporters and charged that the president had “engaged in a cover-up” regarding the Russia probe. She was apparently suggesting he was blocking White House aides from cooperating with several congressional investigations.

After an angry Trump scrapped the infrastructure meeting as a result of those divisive comments, Conway asked Pelosi if she had a “direct response to the president.”

“I’m responding to the president, not staff,” Pelosi apparently shot back.

“Really great. That’s really pro-woman of you,” the White House counselor is said to have responded, as Fox News noted.

Trump then spoke to reporters in the Rose Garden and blasted Democrat lawmakers. – READ MORE