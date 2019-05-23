Pelosi ratchets up rhetoric, says Trump may have committed ‘impeachable offense’ in ‘plain sight’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told a left-leaning audience on Wednesday that President Trump may have committed “an impeachable offense,” ratcheting up her warnings to the White House even as she and her deputies try to tamp down calls from the rank-and-file to press forward on impeachment now.

Pelosi, D-Calif., speaking at the Center for American Progress 2019 Ideas Conference in Washington, D.C., outlined a potential path to impeachment — moments after a contentious meeting at the White House ended with Trump departing for the Rose Garden to publicly accuse Democrats of a presidential “takedown.”

“The fact is, in plain sight, in the public domain, this president is obstructing justice and he’s engaged in a cover-up. And that could be an impeachable offense,” Pelosi told the audience, which broke out in applause.

"Ignoring the subpoenas of Congress was Article 3 of the Nixon Impeachment. So, it's not just the substance that we are after, that we want to have to get the truth to the American people, but in striving to get that the intervention, the obstruction that the administration is engaged in is, as they say, the cover-up is frequently worse than the crime."