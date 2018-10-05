Pelosi slams GOP as ‘patriarchal cowards,’ decries Kim-Putin echoes in Kavanaugh

Speaking in front of throngs of spirited far-left protesters at a rally at the Supreme Court on Wednesday evening, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi accused Republicans supporting court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of being “cowardly, patriarchal people” who want to “undo the ‘Me Too’ movement.”

The 78-year-old California Democrat told demonstrators that women should be believed by “default,” and charged that the Senate GOP “hid” from interviewing Christine Blasey Ford, the California professor who has made an uncorroborated claim that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her more than three decades ago.

Judiciary Committee Republicans made numerous outreach efforts to Ford, who claimed that her fear of flying prevented her from promptly traveling to Washington, D.C., and testified she had not understood investigators’ repeated, public offers to fly out to meet her in California. (In a letter obtained by Fox News, Ford’s ex-boyfriend contradicted Ford’s testimony and said she seemingly had no fear of flying when they dated for several years.)

Pelosi then appeared to compare Kavanaugh, who stands accused of uncorroborated sexual misconduct dating back more than three decades, to some of the country’s biggest geopolitical adversaries.

Referencing President Trump: Pelosi said, “I guess there’s a similarity that people have with the people that they respect. [Trump] is crazy about [Vladimir] Putin, in love with Kim Jong Un, and thinks Kavanaugh is a great, outstanding person. Well, you know what? He doesn’t even know what he is talking about.” – READ MORE