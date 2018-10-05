Border Patrol arrests DACA recipient accused of smuggling over $34G worth of meth

A Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipient was arrested in California near the Mexico border Tuesday morning and accused of smuggling over $34,000 worth of meth into the U.S., officials said.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said the 22-year-old man, who is originally from Mexico, approached the El Centro Sector checkpoint on Highway 86 at approximately 11:20 a.m. in a grey Kia Optima.

Agents called for a secondary inspection of his vehicle, during which a canine team alerted to something suspicious in the trunk, investigators said.

Agents recovered 14 vacuum-sealed packages, weighing over 17 pounds in all, that tested positive for methamphetamine.