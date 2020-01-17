Pelosi Slammed for Handing out ‘Souvenir’ Pens After Signing Articles of Impeachment

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) received swift criticism for handing out special pens after she signed and sent the two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate.

Before the signing of the articles, Yahoo News correspondent Hunter Walker shared a picture of several pens with Pelosi’s signature written in gold, sitting on silver platters.

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer: “They’ll have those pens for the rest of their lives” But a lot of them won’t have their seats in Congress much longer! 31 Dems in Trump-won districts: “I came to Congress and all I got was this lousy Pelosi pen”pic.twitter.com/zG4mcfdyKY — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) January 15, 2020

CNN’s Dana Bash noted that it’s normal for politicians to hand out pens after ceremonial events — such as when the president signs legislation — but said it was “unusual” to see House Democrats smiling and receiving pens at such an event.

"It was unusual to see that kind of ceremony and making, you know handing out the pens, smiling for a picture in this kind of situation, where the House Speaker has bent over backwards to say publicly and privately, 'This is somber. This is not a time for celebration.'"