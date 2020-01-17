Investigators With ICE, FBI Reviewing Criminal Allegations Against Ilhan Omar, Report Says

Investigators with multiple federal agencies are reportedly reviewing evidence of alleged crimes committed by far-left Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) that center around her marital history.

The Blaze reported that toward the end of last year, “the Department of Justice had assigned an FBI Special Agent in Charge, or SAC, to review Rep. Ilhan Omar’s apparent, astonishing spree of felonies from 2009 to 2017.”

The Blaze noted that the “FBI SAC stated that the wide range of criminal activity suggested by the evidence against Rep. Omar may lead the FBI to expand the review to other federal departments” and that in recent weeks, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Department of Education inspector general have reportedly joined the investigation.

The Blaze’s report was authored by David Steinberg, who has extensively covered the criminal allegations against Omar for many months while at PJ Media.

The Blaze reported that ICE’s involvement in the investigation pertains to “questions about ,” which allegedly includes “eight instances of perjury, immigration fraud, marriage fraud, up to eight years of state and federal tax fraud, two years of federal student loan fraud, and even bigamy.” – READ MORE