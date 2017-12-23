Pelosi Rips ‘GOP Tax Scam’ as a Way to ‘Bleed The Middle Class Dry’

After President Donald Trump signed a sweeping tax reform package into law on Friday, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) ripped the Republican Party for bleeding “the middle class dry” while padding the pockets of America’s wealthiest.

Her comments read like a rebuke of Trump claiming that the bill provided “tremendous things” for the middle class. “All of this, everything in here, is really tremendous things for businesses, for people, for the middle class, for workers,” Trump said during Friday’s signing.

But after those comments, Pelosi argued Republicans’ tax cuts were “meager and temporary,” providing “insulting crumbs” to working families.

The Republicans’ final tax bill, which Congress passed on Wednesday, temporarily lowered individual income tax rates while providing a permanent corporate tax cut. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *