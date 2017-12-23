Bitcoin Plummets More Than 30 Percent in Less Than a Day

You can’t exactly say that Bitcoin was burning a hole in anyone’s pocket, but the virtual currency burned a hole in quite a few hearts on Friday when it plunged 30 percent in less than 24 hours after defying gravity for the past few months.

Many skeptics of the virtual currency, which operates with no government or company in charge, have predicted that it was in bubble territory and due for a collapse.

Still, the drop to around $12,000 a Bitcoin from around $17,500 was enough to set off a panic among buyers, even while stock market investors remained calm and much of the world, unaware that Bitcoin exists, was oblivious to the uproar.

On Reddit, the online forum visited by many Bitcoin followers, people posted phone numbers for suicide hotlines for bereft investors. A popular service that sells Bitcoin to many individual investors went down, overwhelmed by orders.

“If someone is depressed by the sudden drop in price, remember that many of us are going through the same thing,” read one post on Reddit, which got more than 400 responses. “Please don’t think nothing crazy. You can use my thread to vent.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *