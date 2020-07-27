Pelosi Renames Trump ‘Mr. Make Matters Worse’ in Criticism of His Coronavirus Response (VIDEO)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) revealed she has a new nickname for President Donald Trump in response to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Appearing on CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday, Pelosi claimed Trump failed to respond appropriately from the very beginning of the outbreak.

“I have a new name for him, Mr. make matters worse,” she said. “He has made matters worse from the start. Delay, denial, ‘it’s a hoax’, ‘it will go away magically,’ ‘it’s a miracle’ and all the rest.”

.@SpeakerPelosi on @RealDonaldTrump‘s handling of #COVID19 crisis as country aims to return to normal: “I have new name for him, Mr. Make matters worse. He has made matters worse from the start. Delay, denial, ‘it’s a hoax’, ‘it’s a miracle’ and the rest.” pic.twitter.com/Cy7FBEkYut — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) July 26, 2020

Pelosi referenced Trump’s push to reopen schools in the fall and suggested the only way to send students back into the classroom is by making sure it is safe to do so.

“The best way to send our children to school is to fund it, to fund it, the ventilation, the spacing, the additional teachers, and to lower the infection rate in the community in which they exist. That takes money, that’s in the HEROES Act to do,” Pelosi said. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --