LISTEN: PAINE in the Morning — News Scoops & Analysis for Monday 7.27.20

Gunshot To Head, Parkinson’s Disease, Deaths In Palm Beach Incorrectly Attributed To COVID-19 – When it comes to overinflated coronavirus death counts, we recently outlined how a fatal motorcycle accident in Florida was added to the state’s COVID-19 death toll. Still, no precise data shows just how overinflated death counts are on a state by state level.

We have to rely on real journalism, such as a new report via CBS12 West Palm, that made a shocking discovery about deaths being incorrectly attributed to the virus. – READ MORE

Health company apologizes for falsely telling 600,000 US military members they were infected with coronavirus – A healthcare insurance company for members of the U.S. military had to apologize for accidentally telling over 600,000 people that they were infected with the virus when they were not.

Tricare apologized for alarming several hundred thousand people because of a poorly worded email that implied the recipient was a coronavirus survivor. The email went out from Humana Military, a regional manager for Tricare. – READ MORE

Walmart, Home Depot and other retailers walk back face mask mandates, will serve maskless customers – Some of the biggest U.S. retailers have instituted mandatory mask policies over the past two weeks to combat the spread of COVID-19, including Walmart. The Business Roundtable, an association of CEOs from some of America’s biggest corporations, called for companies to require face mask mandates for customers of retail locations and restaurants. However, a week later, many companies are walking back their mask mandates following several highly publicized incidents centered around wearing face coverings.

Walmart, CVS, Walgreens, Home Depot, Lowe’s, and other nationwide retailers said they would serve customers even if they violate mask mandates, according to CNN. The change in policy is to prevent confrontations between customers and employees. – READ MORE

Dr. Fauci Violated D.C. Mask Mandate During the Nationals Game – Dr. Fauci threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the season opener Thursday night between the Washington Nationals and the New York Yankees. It was a wild curve, which Fauci failed to flatten, but the pumped-in crowd noise cheered anyway.

While fans were not allowed to attend the game, Dr. Fauci was permitted to stay, and watched the game from the stands. Unfortunately for him, a photographer present at the stadium captured him being hypocritical of his own social distancing recommendations, as he sat between two people while not wearing a mask. – READ MORE

Police Tell Business Owners in Seattle ‘You’re On Your Own’ – Police in Seattle declared a riot in that city after peaceful protesters on Saturday were “provoked” by cops into setting fires and throwing explosives, rocks, and bottles that injured 21 officers and sent one policeman to the hospital who was hit in the knee by an explosive device.

A construction site on Capitol Hill was torched and another police precinct was broken into with “explosive damage” done to the walls. Another Starbucks was lit up, and numerous storefronts were vandalized. At least 45 people were arrested. In other words, just another typical, peaceful, tranquil day for the residents of Seattle. – READ MORE

Philly DA warns federal officers could be arrested if they storm Pennsylvania protests –The district attorney in Philadelphia is warning federal officers that they could face arrest if they bring their tactics of “abuse of power” to his city.

District Attorney Larry Krasner accused President Trump of “acting like an authoritarian dictator,” he said on an appearance on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” Thursday and cautioned him not to send federal agents to his city. – READ MORE

Rutgers Declares Grammar Racist – The English department at a public university declared that proper English grammar is racist.

Rutgers University’s English department will change its standards of English instruction in an effort to “stand with and respond” to the Black Lives Matter movement. In an email written by department chairwoman Rebecca Walkowitz, the Graduate Writing Program will emphasize “social justice” and “critical grammar.” – READ MORE

