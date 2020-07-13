Pelosi: No Regrets About Downplaying Coronavirus Threat (VIDEO)

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) said Sunday that she does not regret initially downplaying the threat of coronavirus in late February.

“No, not at all,” Pelosi said on CNN’s State of the Union when asked if she regretted underestimating the extent of widespread infection in the United States at the time.

Pelosi wrote in a press release on Feb. 29 that “there are no current indications of widespread infections in the United States,” the same day that the first confirmed death from the virus was recorded in Washington. – READ MORE

