Police Under Investigation for Traffic Safety Message That Offended Black Lives Matter Protesters

Last week, Paul Brodeur, mayor of Melrose, Mass., apologized for a supposedly offensive traffic safety message and launched an investigation into it. He made a federal case about a police billboard reading “THE SAFETY OF ALL LIVES MATTER.” This simple statement expressing the importance of safety for everyone is purportedly offensive or racist or something because many respond to the “Black Lives Matter” movement with signs reading “All Lives Matter.”

“I have just been made aware that the following traffic sign is being displayed on Main Street,” Brodeur tweeted with a picture of the sign. “I have ordered that it be taken down immediately and am taking steps to find out how this happened. I apologize to the residents of Melrose.”

I have just been made aware that the following traffic sign is being displayed on Main Street. I have ordered that it be taken down immediately and am taking steps to find out how this happened. I apologize to the residents of Melrose. pic.twitter.com/BMGmFYcWfd — Mayor Paul Brodeur (@MayorBrodeur) July 8, 2020

The mayor’s tweet went viral as conservatives drew attention to the idea that the message “all lives matter,” even in a clearly apolitical context, is considered too offensive.

“So…all lives *don’t* matter, Mr. Mayor?” Mark Dice tweeted. – READ MORE

