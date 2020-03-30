Pelosi invokes Watergate: ‘What did he know and when did he know it?’ (VIDEO)

Share:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and a Democrat senator both hinted at new investigations of President Trump over his response to the coronavirus outbreak.

On Sunday, Pelosi appeared on CNN and claimed the president is “fiddling” while “people are dying.”

“His denial at the beginning was deadly,” she claimed.

She said there needs to be “testing, testing, testing” before the economy begins to reopen. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

2020 © True Pundit. All rights reserved.