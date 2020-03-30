Pelosi invokes Watergate: ‘What did he know and when did he know it?’ (VIDEO)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and a Democrat senator both hinted at new investigations of President Trump over his response to the coronavirus outbreak.

On Sunday, Pelosi appeared on CNN and claimed the president is “fiddling” while “people are dying.”

.@SpeakerPelosi says the President downplaying the severity of #coronavirus is “deadly.” “As the President fiddles, people are dying. We just have to take every precaution.” #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/y8bFNbaPJy — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) March 29, 2020

“His denial at the beginning was deadly,” she claimed.

She said there needs to be “testing, testing, testing” before the economy begins to reopen. – READ MORE

