Marco Rubio says some in media showing ‘glee & delight’ about more US coronavirus cases than in China

Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio blasted the media Sunday, tweeting that some of its members “can’t contain their glee & delight” in reporting that the United States has more coronavirus cases than China — and that the media are guilty of being “grotesque” and doing “bad journalism.”

“We have NO IDEA how many cases China really has, but without any doubt it’s significantly more than they admit to,” the Florida senator added.

As of Monday morning, Johns Hopkins University reported there are just over 143,000 confirmed U.S. coronavirus cases compared to 82,198 in China, where the virus originated.

And when the number of U.S. cases first eclipsed China’s reported number, GQ Magazine correspondent Julia Ioffe asked a rather sarcastic question that appeared to reflect Rubio’s concern: “Who’s the s**thole country now?” – READ MORE

