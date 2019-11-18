Pelosi invites Trump to testify, warns him not to intimidate whistleblower

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., gave strict orders Sunday to President Trump not to “intimidate” the whistleblower who sparked the House impeachment inquiry – while challenging the president to testify before Congress himself if he wants to set the record straight.

“The president could come right before the committee and talk, speak all the truth that he wants if he wants. He has every opportunity to present his case,” she said in an interview that aired Sunday on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

Pelosi extended the invitation ahead of a jam-packed week of witness testimony in the impeachment inquiry. She said lawmakers would “look forward” to seeing any information from Trump “that is exculpatory, that means ex, taking away, culpable, blame.”

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer echoed that suggestion.

“If Donald Trump doesn’t agree with what he’s hearing, doesn’t like what he’s hearing, he shouldn’t tweet. He should come to the committee and testify under oath. And he should allow all those around him to come to the committee and testify under oath,” Schumer told reporters.

The challenge was paired with Pelosi’s warning not to go after the whistleblower in any way — though Democrats initially had indicated that the whistleblower could testify, only to back off and now urge Trump to testify instead. – READ MORE