Kaepernick Skips Workout Organized By NFL, Wears T-Shirt Comparing Himself To A Slave

As previously reported by The Daily Wire, the NFL catered to Colin Kaepernick by organizing a private workout for the famed anthem-kneeler on Saturday, and invited every team in the league to attend, a memo obtained by ESPN revealed.

The session, according to ESPN, allowed Kaepernick an on-field workout and an interview, which would both be taped and made available to all teams. Moreover, the workout was set up to provide teams anonymity, so if they watched Kaepernick and didn’t want him, they wouldn’t catch flack. This was done to encourage more teams to attend the event, thus helping the quarterback secure a position.

But that wasn’t good enough for Kaepernick.

The 32-year-old cancelled the workout abruptly on Saturday, about a half-hour before the session was supposed to begin, apparently because he wasn’t allowed to bring his own camera crew.

“The workout was originally set for 3 p.m. and was to be held at the Atlanta Falcons’ practice facility in Flowery Branch,” CBS News reported. “At 2:30, representatives for the free agent quarterback informed the league that Kaepernick would instead be conducting the workout at 4 p.m. at Drew High School in Riverdale, Georgia.”

After dissing the NFL, Kaepernick, a multimillionaire endorsed by Nike, attended his own workout in a “Kunta Kinte” t-shirt, comparing himself to a defiant slave from the movie “Roots.” The film showcases an iconic scene wherein Kunta Kinte is whipped by his master for refusing to acknowledge his slave name, Toby. – READ MORE