Pelosi: I’m here as long as Trump is here

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi (Calif.) told CNN in an interview set to air Monday that she plans to remain in her role as long as President Trump is in office.

“People like to get started on what they think comes next,” Pelosi said in an interview with CNN‘s Christiane Amanpour. “And that’s up to the caucus to decide. But I feel very comfortable with the support that I have in the caucus and that I will be the Speaker of the House.”

Pelosi is one of three House Democratic leaders who have been atop the caucus for more than a decade, a fact that has led some Democrats to call for change.

More than 50 Democrats on the ballot in November have said they won't back Pelosi as Speaker if the party retakes the chamber, NBC News reported last month. Nine of those Democrats are incumbents, including Rep. Tim Ryan (Ohio), who in 2016 lost in a challenge to Pelosi to lead Democrats in the House.

Time Magazine Has Published A Massive Feature On Nancy Pelosi (D-ca), The Congresswoman Who Hopes To Be Restored As Speaker Of The House Of Representatives If The Democrat Party Takes Back The House In November.

The article, almost 6,000 words and complete with a glossy video, covers much of Pelosi’s private and professional life, starting as the young daughter of Baltimore’s mayor to a mother of five to the first woman elected speaker of the House.

The article also tackles the ongoing efforts by some in her own Party and others — including the New York Times — who believe a new Democrat-led House should also have new leadership.

Time considers it ironic that Pelosi faces criticism at a time when so many women are getting involved in politics because they oppose President Donald Trump.

“If Democrats regain congressional power in November, as most experts expect, it will be by riding a tidal wave of female rage,” the Time article said.

In fact, the article summed up what it took thousands of words to surmise: "Nancy Pelosi Doesn't Care What You Think of Her. And She Isn't Going Anywhere."