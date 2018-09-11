Trump’s Star Returns to Hollywood Walk of Fame After Being Smashed by Vandal

President Donald Trump’s star is back on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, less than two months after a man destroyed it with a pickax.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which is responsible for the replacement of the star, released a statement from CEO Leron Gubler.

Any star, which is vandalized or destroyed, no matter which honoree it belongs to will be replaced by the Hollywood Historic Trust, a non-profit, non-partisan group. The Hollywood Walk of Fame is a historic landmark which celebrates the professional contributions of the inductees. The stars once installed, are considered part of the historic fabric of the Walk. When people are angry with one of our honorees, we would hope that they would project their anger in more positive ways than to vandalize a California State landmark. Our democracy is based on respect for the law. People can make a real difference by voting and not destroying public property. – READ MORE

Austin Clay, who identified himself as the man who took a pickaxe to Donald Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star, was arraigned Monday in Los Angeles County Court — and discovered precisely how much his “resistance” could end up costing him.

The L.A. County district attorney, TMZ reports, has charged Clay with felony vandalism, and, if convicted, Clay could face a maximum of three years in prison for destroying Trump’s star in an act of protest.

Clay probably won’t object to the charges, though he may try to enter a plea bargain. If convicted, Clay isn’t likely to serve the full three year term, but L.A. County courts are notoriously unpredictable. – READ MORE