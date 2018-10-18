Pelosi: Having Gavel Will Give Me ‘Leverage’ over Trump

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-ca) Said On Tuesday That Regaining Her Speakership Will Give Her Leverage In Her Conversations With President Donald Trump And Will Make “all The Difference In The World” When Negotiating On Issues Like Amnesty And Gun Control.

When asked at Harvard’s Institute of Politics if she could trust conversations with Trump if she becomes Speaker, Pelosi said having the majority “would make a difference in whether” she could depend on Trump’s word.

“It’s an interesting dynamic when you have the gavel,” Pelosi said. “It just makes all the difference in the world and the leverage you have in your conversations.” – READ MORE