Pocahontas Descendant Lambastes Elizabeth Warren, Calls On Her To Apologize

A direct descendant of Pocahontas, the famed 17th-century Powhatan princess, is calling on Sen. Elizabeth Warren to apologize for wrongly claiming to be Native American — just for political gain.

Debbie White Dove Porreco, appearing on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Tuesday, derided the Massachusetts Democrat after Warren released results of a DNA test that showed she had between 1.5% and .09% Native American blood.

“It did prove that she wasn’t the Cherokee Indian that she was claiming to be for so long,” Porreco said. “I think she’s guilty of claiming she’s an American Indian but has no proof — and then [is] using it for applications for college and for political reasons.”

"She needs to … apologize to everybody for what she has done," Porreco said, adding that Native Americans "feel betrayed, they feel disappointed."