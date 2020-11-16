Pelosi Goes Off On Republicans As Trump Refuses To Concede – ‘Stop The Circus And Get To Work’

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) spoke out on Thursday to scold Republicans who have stood by President Donald Trump as he continues to not concede the election.

“Stop the circus and get to work on what really matters to the American people,” Pelosi said in a press conference, according to Yahoo News. “It is most unfortunate that Republicans have decided that they will not respect the will of the people.”

Pelosi is perhaps the last person who should be telling anyone to “stop the circus,” given the fact that she was the one who led the impeachment charge against Trump in the House earlier this year, despite knowing that it would never pass through the Republican-led Senate. Her impeachment push was an enormous waste of time that distracted the entire nation while COVID-19 was simultaneously making it’s way into the U.S. for the first time.

Pelosi was joined at her press conference today by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who begged Republicans to acknowledge Biden as the president-elect. – READ MORE

