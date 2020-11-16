‘Threat To Democracy’: CNN Sounds Alarm Over Conservatives Leaving Twitter, Facebook (VIDEO)

In a segment this week discussing how the political Right is handling the results of the 2020 presidential election, CNN reporter Pamela Brown suggested that it was a “threat to democracy” that people were turning away from dominant social media platforms like Facebook and signing up to be on more pro-free speech platforms and sites.

.@brianstelter: “Conservatives are saying they’re leaving Twitter and Facebook going off to Parler because they believe Parler is a safer space for them. What we’re seeing is even more of a bunker mentality in right-wing media.”@PamelaBrownCNN: “It’s a threat to democracy.” pic.twitter.com/0hNiJi52Mk — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) November 14, 2020

CNN reporter Brian Stelter bemoaned smaller conservative news channels garnering more viewership in recent weeks as Trump world has clashed with Fox News over some of the network’s recent coverage. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --