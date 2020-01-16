Pelosi gloats: Trump has been impeached ‘forever’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi needled President Trump on Wednesday as she prepared to send articles of impeachment over to the Senate, repeatedly describing the indictment by the House as a permanent stain on his legacy — no matter what happens next.

“He’s been impeached forever. They can never erase that,” Pelosi said at a press conference announcing her impeachment managers, who will prosecute the case.

While Trump is likely to be acquitted in the GOP-led Senate, Pelosi argued that the 45th president of the United States will forever be marred with an asterisk in history.

The Democratic-led House passed the articles of impeachment on Dec. 18 for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, making him just the third president in history to face such a rebuke from the House.

Pelosi said Trump has already been held accountable because the House voted for “an impeachment that will last forever.”

Trump hit back moments later, calling the effort “another Con Job by the Do Nothing Democrats.” – READ MORE