Bernie Campaign Staff: People Who Push Back On Revolution ‘Should Expect A Violent Response’ (VIDEO)

A campaign staffer for far-left Democrat presidential candidate Bernie Sanders was busted on Wednesday for allegedly making extreme remarks in an undercover sting video produced by James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas.

In the video, Sanders Iowa field organizer Kyle Jurek suggested that those who push back against communist revolutions “should expect a violent response.”

“Like, the whole basis of like communism is like people like people and planet above property, right?” Jurek said. “Like we’re here to preserve the planet, preserve people. We don’t want to have to f***ing have to like eliminate people, right?”

BREAKING: “We don’t want to f**king have to like, eliminate people…if people are going to try and fight back against the revolution…if you’re going to take up arms against the revolution…expect a violent response” – Kyle Jurek, Sanders Campaignpic.twitter.com/4e9CGjU2Fj — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 15, 2020

“But if people are going to try to fight back against the revolution, like when you hear about like, uh, so like ‘atrocities’ committed by like, in Cuba, like Fidel and Che, like killing people. Like those people who were actively like, they were like anti-revolution,” Jurek continued. “They were fighting against the revolution. Like in any war, like you were in war, and you encounter people who were fighting against you, what did you do to those people? Same thing holds true in a revolution, right?” – READ MORE