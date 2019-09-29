Pelosi Doesn’t Care if She Loses House Because of Impeachment Push (VIDEO)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has joined Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) in her thinking about “burning down the house” while trying to impeach President Donald Trump.

During an interview at Tribune Fest this weekend, hosted by the Texas Tribune, the speaker of the House argued that following the mandate of Congress to hold the president accountable for his actions is more important than politics, as The Hill noted.

“Heading into the next election cycle, do you have any anxiety at all about any of the stuff we’re talking about … impacting your ability to hold control of the House in 2020?” Tribune CEO Evan Smith asked Pelosi. “It doesn’t matter,” Pelosi responded. – READ MORE