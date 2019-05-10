Pelosi Claims Potential Impeachment of President Trump Is About ‘Patriotism Not Partisanship’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) told reporters Thursday that the talk amongst Democrats about the possible impeachment of President Donald Trumpisn’t political.

As IJR Blue previously reported, Pelosi claimed that President Trump was “goading” her to impeach him. She claimed that “every single day” Trump “makes a case” to be impeached.

For many reasons, Republicans believe the impeachment talks are driven purely by political ill-will. As IJR Red reported, President Trump and several other Republicans have claimed Democrats were unhappy with the findings of the Mueller report because they wanted the president out.

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), for example, told Fox News it was “clear were woefully disappointed” in the lack of evidence for collusion.

During her press briefing on Thursday, Pelosi pushed back against those who believe Democrats are acting out of political malice, instead claiming that the impeachment talks are being held out of “patriotism.” – READ MORE