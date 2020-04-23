Pelosi Claims GOP Stalled PPP Funding. She Praised Democrats For Blocking It.

Democrat House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) sought on Wednesday to deflect blame for the Democrats stalling to replenish funds in the Paycheck Protection Program by claiming that it was really the Republicans who stalled the funding, which is not true.

“We’re very pleased that the Senate finally accepted the fact that we needed more money for testing, for hospitals, for lower, smaller businesses to participate in the Paycheck Protection Program,” Pelosi claimed. “It took them, that took them a couple of weeks, but they finally did.”

“Mitch McConnell likes to say we delayed the bill. No, he delayed the bill,” Pelosi falsely claimed. “So we were very pleased that he finally came around to the fact that we had to go forward with this. So he was the one wasting time. I say that because I keep hearing him say we delayed. No, he delayed.”

Nancy Pelosi: “I congratulate the Senate Democrats” for objecting to $250 billion in small business reliefhttps://t.co/IdRmdfgYwx pic.twitter.com/KDT9tZZ8b3 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 15, 2020

Pelosi’s claims are not true.

In fact, a little over a week ago, Pelosi praised Senate Democrats for refusing to pass legislation to replenish funding for the PPP. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --