Pelosi Caves, Agrees to Take Up Legislation to Increase Emergency Funding for the Border

Late Sunday evening, Pelosi announced that she would allow a vote to increase humanitarian aid to the border in order to provide care for the more than 1 million migrants expected to cross the U.S.-Mexico border this financial year.

“This week, the House will advance strong border legislation, which protects vulnerable children and keeps America safe as it honors our values,” Pelosi wrote in a statement. “Congress continues to insist that families belong together and for immigrant communities to know their rights.”

The speaker also took a jab at Trump, placing blame on his administration for the massive influx of migrants to the southern border.

The President’s failed policies have exacerbated the situation at the border, where vulnerable children endure inhumane conditions that threaten their health, well-being and sometimes, tragically, their lives. This legislation provides urgently-needed humanitarian assistance for families, including funding for food, shelter, clothing, medical care and legal assistance, and will relieve the horrific situation of over-crowding and help prevent additional deaths. And we are providing urgent assistance to local communities to help defray their costs of providing humanitarian assistance to asylum seekers.

Pelosi noted that her legislation “does not fund the Administration’s failed mass detention policy.” – READ MORE