Trump signs executive order delivering ‘hard-hitting’ sanctions against Iran

President Trump struck back Monday at Iran by issuing “hard-hitting” financial sanctions against Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his associates.

“Today’s action follows a series of aggressive behaviors by the Iranian regime in recent weeks including shooting down a U.S. drone,” the president said in the Oval Office, calling Khamenei “responsible for the hostile conduct of the regime.”

US MILITARY LAUNCHED CYBERATTACKS AGAINST IRAN AFTER DRONE SHOT DOWN: OFFICIALS

Trump said the sanctions “will deny the supreme leader and the supreme leader’s office and those closely affiliated with him and the office access to key financial resources and support.” Speaking to reporters in the White House briefing room Monday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the sanctions “lock up literally billions of dollars more of assets.”

"Along with that action today, we are also announcing specific actions targeting those responsible for recent activities," Mnuchin said, adding that the president has instructed him to sanction Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif "later this week."