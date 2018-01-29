If Pelosi brings ‘Dreamers’ to the State of the Union, Trump should bring ICE agents

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and a number of other Democrats plan to fill the House gallery with illegal aliens when President Trump delivers his first State of the Union address on Tuesday.

ABC News reports at least 24 House Democrats plan to bring illegals — the so-called “Dreamers” — to watch the Tuesday night speech from the House gallery.

The illegal aliens will be sitting in seats that in previous years were meant for brave military heroes, law-abiding taxpayers and America’s best and brightest.

In response, President Trump should fill the remainder of the House gallery with Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

Imagine the message he could send to the world if he directed ICE agents to arrest every illegal alien in the House chamber – live on national television. – READ MORE

On Saturday, millions worldwide set aside time to remember the lives lost during the Holocaust.

But Rep. Nydia Velazquez (D-N.Y.) had a different plan for Holocaust Remembrance Day:

TOMORROW: 10AM at 26 Federal Plaza, I’m holding a rally to say #IStandWithRavi and all immigrant rights advocates who’ve been unjustly targeted by ICE. I’ll be joined by @repjoecrowley, @RepYvetteClarke @RepMaloney, Ravi’s wife Amy and more. Hope to see you there. — Rep. Nydia Velazquez (@NydiaVelazquez) January 26, 2018

Velazquez was joined by Rep. Yvette Clarke (D-N.Y.), Ragbir’s wife, and others in a protest outside ICE headquarters in New York on Saturday.

“We are standing in front of a building that has become the headquarters for the Gestapo of the United States of America”: Brooklyn Democrat @RepYvetteClarke, outside @ICEgov’s Manhattan hq. pic.twitter.com/5iNoTZ0mVf — Matthew Chayes (@chayesmatthew) January 27, 2018

But it was Clarke who delivered the line that would raise eyebrows, especially on Holocaust Remembrance Day. – READ MORE

Maria Hinojosa, who covers Latino issues for NPR, compared immigration police to Nazis who hunted the Jews on MSNBC on Friday.

Maria Hinojosa, an NPR host who covers Latino issues for the publicly-funded station, compared officers for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to agents of the Gestapo, Nazi Germany’s secret police, in an appearance on MSNBC on Friday.

At first criticizing President Trump for his offensive comments about immigrants in the Oval Office on Thursday, Hinojosa pivoted to immigration enforcement as a whole.

“When the president says this, basically, ‘Take them out,’ that is what the community is saying, ‘This is fearful for us. This is the Gestapo on us,’” she told MSNBC’s Ali Velshi. “The troops on the ground of ICE, they’re ready to swing into action. – READ MORE