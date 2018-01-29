Gal Gadot Leads Tributes on Holocaust Remembrance Day

Israeli actress and Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot posted a tribute on Instagram on Saturday to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

She used the social media platform to deliver this simple message:

“Today is Holocaust Remembrance Day. A day to honor the victims of the Holocaust, she wrote. May we never forget. #WeRemember.”

Other tributes also appeared on her on her Facebook and Twitter accounts, although the latter drew angry responses from those opposed to the Jewish State. – READ MORE

The wildly popular “Wonder Woman” movie grossed more than $400 million in the U.S. and over $800 million globally, but it didn’t receive a single nomination for the Oscars.

Now, star Gal Gadot is opening up about the Academy Awards snub. She told “Entertainment Tonight” on Wednesday she didn’t make the movie for the accolades:

“I was very moved and touched by the people who were disappointed that ‘Wonder Woman’ wasn’t nominated, but we certainly never did the movie for that.

I think that you can’t have it all. We’ve done this movie and it was received in such an amazing, wonderful way, and we want to stay humble and grateful, and we’re going to have another movie, so who knows? Maybe the next one!” – READ MORE