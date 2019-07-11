Pelosi Begs Fellow Dems to Stop Picking Fights on Twitter, Says They’re ‘Playing’ Into Republican’s Hands

When it comes to taking back control of her divide Democratic caucus, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has had enough of the infighting.

In a closed-door meeting with some of her Democratic colleagues, Pelosi put her foot down while teaching the lawmakers a lesson about unity.

“You got a complaint? You come and talk to me about it,” she said, according to a report from The Hill. “But do not tweet about our members and expect us to think that that is just OK.”

The Democratic leader went on to use food terms while slamming those for “making sausage,” rather than a “beautiful pâté.”

“I’m here to help the children when it’s easy and when it’s hard. Some of you are here to make a beautiful pâté but we’re making sausage most of the time. Without that unity, we are playing completely into the hands of the other people.”

Pelosi told the Democrats to "make me the target, but don't make our Blue Dogs and our New Dems the target in all of this because we have important fish to fry." Additionally, she told the Democrats not to "think twice" about posting criticism of another colleague on social media, but "think once."