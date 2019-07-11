Ex-Clinton aide says she would ‘ankle dive’ to stop Hillary from running again

Jennifer Palmieri wants to spare her former boss the misery she would encounter in another presidential run, saying she would “ankle dive at the door” to prevent it.

Palmieri served as communications director for former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election. During an interview on Thursday, Palmieri said she “loved” Clinton too much to let her make another run at the Oval Office.

“If Hillary Clinton ran for office again, I would do an ankle dive at the door to not allow her to do it because I love her too much,” she said.

Palmieri indicated that Clinton's presidential bid showed politics was "all broken," claiming that it was difficult for her to run as a woman. "I wanted her to be the first woman president, but she's going to be the woman who showed us that it's all broken," Palmieri said.