PAYBACK: Trump Celebrates McCabe Firing in Vicious Take Down of Former FBI Boss; “A Great Day for Democracy”

One year ago True Pundit published a story where FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe pledged to his inner circle at the Bureau:

“F*ck Flynn, then we F*ck Trump.”

Late Friday night, it was President Trump who was delivering payback.

Andrew McCabe FIRED, a great day for the hard working men and women of the FBI – A great day for Democracy. Sanctimonious James Comey was his boss and made McCabe look like a choirboy. He knew all about the lies and corruption going on at the highest levels of the FBI! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2018

