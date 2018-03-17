Politics Security
PAYBACK: Trump Celebrates McCabe Firing in Vicious Take Down of Former FBI Boss; “A Great Day for Democracy”
One year ago True Pundit published a story where FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe pledged to his inner circle at the Bureau:
“F*ck Flynn, then we F*ck Trump.”
Late Friday night, it was President Trump who was delivering payback.
Andrew McCabe FIRED, a great day for the hard working men and women of the FBI – A great day for Democracy. Sanctimonious James Comey was his boss and made McCabe look like a choirboy. He knew all about the lies and corruption going on at the highest levels of the FBI!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2018