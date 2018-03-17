Obama’s Lying Aide Ben Rhodes Attacks Trump For Silence On Russia. But No One Was More Silent Than Obama.

On Tuesday, Ben Rhodes, former Deputy National Security Advisor for Strategic Communications under President Barack Obama, who infamously lied about the Iran Nuclear Deal in order to manipulate the media into supporting it, opened his yapping jaw again, this time to attack President Trump for not speaking out about the purported attempted assassination by Russia of a former Russian spy and his daughter in London.

When the President was named Barack Obama, Republicans were outraged about the location of Churchill's bust in the WH. Putin launches deadly attack on British soil, Trump says nothing, and Republicans say nothing. What changed…? — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) March 13, 2018

So just where does Rhodes get off, since his boss was utterly silent about alleged assassinations executed by Russia during his administration?

In July 2013, Akhmednabi Akhmednabiyev, deputy editor of the Novoe Del,o was killed, after a previous assassination attempt in January 2013. In August 2014, journalist and human rights activist Timur Kuashev was abducted from his home and later found dead in Nalchik, Kabardino-Balkaria.

In 2016, The New York Times reported, “A Dutch-led investigation has concluded that the powerful surface-to-air missile system used to shoot down a Malaysia Airlines plane over Ukraine two years ago, killing all 298 on board, was trucked in from Russia at the request of Russian-backed separatists and returned to Russia the same night. The report largely confirmed the Russian government’s already widely documented role not only in the deployment of the missile system — called a Buk, or SA-11 — but also in the subsequent cover-up, which continues to this day.” – READ MORE

