Paul Ryan: Shutdown a ‘Shakedown Strategy’ by Senate Democrats to Appease Their Base

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI), speaking from the House floor Saturday morning, called the government shutdown a “shakedown strategy” that Senate Democrats were talked into by their base.

Ryan noted the House on Thursday passed a short-term spending bill that would keep the government running for several more weeks while Congress worked on a full-year spending bill and immigration reform. It also contained a six-year extension of a low-income children’s health program the Democrats wanted and delay of health care taxes.

But when the bill was taken up by the Senate on Friday night, Senate Democrats blocked it. Senate Democrats have refused to pass a spending bill or short-term measure unless it contained a fix for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy, which President Trump rescinded and gave Congress until March 5 to fix.

“Here is the simple truth: Senate Democrats refuse to fund this government unless we agree to their demands on something entirely unrelated,” Ryan declared. “They want to deal on immigration and then they’ll think about reopening the government.”

“It is a shakedown strategy that Senate Democrats have been talked into by their base,” he said. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

When the government began its shutdown Friday, people on both sides of the political aisle tossed blame at one another.

The impact the shutdown has on government services is far-reaching. The suspension of federal funding makes things especially difficult for our men and women in uniform.

According to Pew Research, there were 1.3 million active dutymembers of the U.S. military in 2016, and in August, the Pentagon announced there were 11,000 troops serving in Afghanistan.

I received this from a young infantryman serving in Afghanistan this morning. Sad that the men and women who have sacrificed so much are deprived of even the most basic connection to home bc Democrats are playing political games. #SchumerShutdown pic.twitter.com/jcUqU2crF1 — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) January 20, 2018

If Congress fails to pass a provision for the military and the shutdown extends through Feb. 1, it will have a devastating impact on military pay. But as it turns out, services to our troops are already being cut.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders shared a picture she received from an infantryman in Afghanistan, driving home the point about just how much a shutdown impacts those abroad. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

The Democrats may not be able to escape the blame for the government shutdown after all. The New York Times, Bloomberg, and the Associated Press have all laid the blame at the feet of the Democratic Party.

“U.S. Shutdown Starts as Senate Democrats Block GOP Funding Plan,” read a Bloomberg headline Saturday, according to the Daily Caller. The Times and AP ran similar headlines.

“A group of mostly Senate Democrats filibustered a Republican bill to fund the government Friday night, and the government is now officially in a shutdown,” began a report at the liberal Slate.

In short, it’s hard to blame the shutdown on the GOP when the Democrats filibustered the spending bill in the Senate. The White House has officially dubbed it the “Schumer Shutdown.”

“Senate Democrat Block Bill to Keep Government Open Past Midnight, Shutdown Looms,” an early Saturday morning New York Times headline read, according to the Daily Caller. The AP reported that “Senate Democrats derail bill to avert shutdown.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders released a scathing statement blaming Senate Democrats for forcing a government shutdown early Saturday morning.

“Senate Democrats own the Schumer Shutdown. Tonight, they put politics above our national security, military families, vulnerable children, and our country’s ability to serve all Americans,” Sanders said in a statement. “We will not negotiate the status of unlawful immigrants while Democrats hold our lawful citizens hostage over their reckless demands. This is the behavior of obstructionist losers, not legislators.”

Democratic lawmakers forced a shutdown amidst frustration over lack of progress in reaching a deal to protect illegal immigrants brought to the U.S. as minors. White House director of legislative affairs Marc Short however told reporters Friday there were no specific demands of bill text to negotiate over the shutdown saying it was more about “politics, not policy.”– READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Members of Congress are still collecting paychecks during the government shutdown while lower-wage federal workers will go without pay.

Article I, Section 6 of the U.S. Constitution allows the lawmakers to still get paid their salaries, despite the federal government being shutdown due to their inability to reach an agreement.

A handful of Democrats from Trump-won states during the 2016 election introduced a bill Friday afternoon, hours ahead of the looming shutdown, which would do away with salaries for lawmakers during the period of time the government is officially closed.

“It’s wrong that members of Congress would still get paid in the event of a shutdown while paychecks for members of our military could be disrupted,” said Sen. Debbie Stabenow, Michigan Democrat. “This bill ensures members of Congress will not get paid and another bill I have cosponsored makes sure our troops will.” – READ MORE